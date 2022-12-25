The president has insisted in a Christmas message that money and property are not everything, and society in the new year needs to focus more on solidarity and helping one another.

George Vella in his annual broadcast on Christmas eve said society in the coming months needs to give more attention to issues which, unless tackled, will continue to harm those already suffering.

"We must put aside the attraction of material achievements and strive more towards the common good. Poverty exists, and in many different forms and degrees.

"There are those who are struggling themselves or have lost a family member to destructive drug or drinking addictions. Others are consumed by gambling.

"There are those for whom home means cruelty, beatings, and threats instead of warmth and happiness.

"There are children and youths broken by bullying, which takes away the serenity of childhood and in turn bring tension, fear, and loneliness," he said.

"I really appreciate how at this time of the year everyone feels more generous. As if hearts soften.

"But solidarity and empathy should not be just a hollow December trend, forgotten as soon as we take down Christmas decorations. We have to get used to showing them all year round.

"Thus, I would like the year 2023 to be one where we help each other more, within our families, at the workplace, in schools, among the elderly and those in need.

"Money and property are not everything!"

President Vella said compassion and altruism should reach everyone, including foreigners living in Malta and Gozo.

"There should be no distinction between the dignity enjoyed by the Maltese and that enjoyed by foreigners, wherever they come from."