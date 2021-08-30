World champion Lewis Hamilton described Sunday’s rain-lashed Belgian Grand Prix as “a farce” and said “money talks” after title rival Max Verstappen was declared the winner at the end of just two laps.

In the shortest race in history – just 14km – and all behind the safety car, the grand prix started three and a half hours late.

But after two laps, and with the spray flying, the race was abandoned with conditions deemed too dangerous at the Ardennes track where Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life in 2019.

“Money talks. It was only two laps for the race to start - it’s all a money scenario,” said Hamilton who was third behind Verstappen and George Russell in the Williams.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta