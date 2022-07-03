Pink’s first Money Talks lunch party gathered women from all walks of life to listen to experts in finance about a subject that can often be overlooked and shunned by women but is so important for a secure future.

A Times of Malta event, around 80 women were addressed by sponsors, MeDirect Malta, EY and EWS Trustees, who talked them through investing, tax benefits and trusts… in a palatable way.

Guests listening to the financial experts.

The talks were held in an informal setting to flowing Prosecco cocktails and canapés at the brand-new Brewhouse, a unique and creative workplace in the Central Business District that has just opened its doors.

Pink’s guests heard about asset classes and a three-step approach to start investing, plus tips on how to trade equities on their own from Adrian Vella, head, Investment Network, at MeDirect Malta.

Charmaine Tanti, tax senior at EY Malta, told them about tax-efficient benefits, offering an overview of personal taxation requirements specific to females, with a focus on married persons and parents, as well as speaking about specific tax exemptions and additional benefits that women may be entitled to.

EWS Trustees director Patrick Spiteri explained how trusts work and how they can help and be used in private and commercial set-ups.

Guests were treated to a light lunch at the Cisk Tap Room at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel.

In Pink’s trademark fashion, the invitees were also treated to a plethora of goodies, ranging from beauty and personal care products to food, drink and vouchers, courtesy of AM Mangion, CM Marketing Ltd, Farsons, Franks, MZ Marketing, and OK Ltd.

Lunch was served at the new rooftop Cisk Tap bar, where guests continued to mingle with the experts, while enjoying a light meal, washed down with flowing wines and followed by Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams and Dolce Gusto coffee.

Guests networking at the event.