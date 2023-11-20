As part of the Mastercard Pay & Get rewards programme campaign, every Moneybase Mastercard cardholder using their card to make five or more online purchases totalling €100 will receive €20 cashback. A maximum of one cashback per card for each month is allowed, with both virtual and physical cards being eligible.

Moneybase cardholders also have the chance to win a dream holiday: 16 nights for two persons in Bali. All moneybase cardholders are eligible to participate in the prize draw and automatically earn tickets for every transaction made. The winner of the Bali trip will be announced in January.

This month, Moneybase also gave away 18 fully paid trips including tickets to the watch the UEFA champions league.

More information about Moneybase’s rewards and incentives are available on the moneybase website. Moneybase’s ISO-certified customer care team is available to assist clients with any questions they might have, seven days a week, and may be reached on 2568 8688 or through the in-app chat.

As a next-generation financial platform, Moneybase provides investments and payments in a single ecosystem backed by local ISO-certified customer support. Customers can send and receive person-to-person payments, as well as make both domestic and international transfers. Users may also opt to receive their salary, pension or stipend directly onto their Moneybase IBAN. Moneybase customers save when travelling or making international payments thanks to the platform’s competitive currency rates and the multicurrency capabilities of the Moneybase card, which may be ordered for free from the app itself.

With Moneybase Invest, users can invest locally on the Malta Stock Exchange or tap into over 40 international markets with over 20,000 stocks, ETFs, bonds and funds through the award-winning platform. The platform also offers fractional shares and extended hours trading, which provide an additional 9.5 hours of US market access.

Moneybase is part of the Calamatta Cuschieri Finance Group. The app may be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store. More information is available on the Moneybase website.