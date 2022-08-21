Moneybase has just announced that customers using the Moneybase Invest app and web platform can now access the US markets during pre- and post-market hours, giving investors an additional nine-and-a-half hours of trading.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO at Calamatta Cuschieri said: “This is yet another first for Malta brought to the market by Moneybase. Investors using the Moneybase platform can now choose to react to market-moving news before markets open for the main session.

“We are maximising investors’ ability to tap into investment opportunities and also providing convenience around the time investors can make focused decisions. I also wish to take this opportunity to thank our clients for supporting us and ultimately making these features possible.”

With pre-market trading, investors can place orders as early as 10am and after hours until 2am in local time (CEST), before and after the US stock exchanges are open. All stocks and ETFs trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be available outside regular market hours.

Moneybase users have access to a wide array of investment opportunities with over 20,000 stocks, bonds, funds and ETFs. They can also access extensive payments functionality, including SEPA payments, make use of a personal IBAN on their e-money accounts, pay with a physical and virtual Mastercard, and make instant person-to-person payments.

Users can also have their say in shaping the next-generation financial platform by joining the online public roadmap, community page and Facebook group. To access Moneybase, users may download the app from either the Android or Apple Store.

