Moneybase has just launched its Moneybase Rewards scheme. Moneybase customers now have the chance to win great rewards simply by paying with their Moneybase Mastercard.

The main prize for 2022 is a trip for two to Dubai which includes accommodation at Atlantis, The Palm. Other prizes include a PlayStation 5 and cashback incentives. Moneybase Mastercard holders can participate in the prize draw and earn tickets for every €10 spent using their card. All retail card payments carried out in-store or online and using the physical or virtual card are eligible.

Alan Cuschieri, founder of Moneybase, said: “Moneybase rewards are a way of thanking our customers for their support. We will continue to add more rewards and incentives in the coming months.”

There is no limit to the number of entries and all valid card transactions carried out from May 1 onwards are eligible. The winner of the Dubai trip will be announced on January 9, 2023. The winner of the PlayStation 5 will be announced on September 30, 2022. Moneybase cardholders making card purchases until the end of September will also be eligible to enter the PlayStation 5 prize competition.

Moneybase is a next-generation financial platform that provides investments and payments in a single ecosystem. Moneybase Mastercards can be ordered for free from the app, available for download on iOS and Android. Moneybase customers save when travelling or making international payments thanks to Moneybase’s competitive currency rates and multicurrency capabilities.

Customers can also send and receive direct and instant person-to-person payments, as well as make both domestic and international bank transfers, while the Moneybase IBAN allows users to receive their salary directly into their account in order to manage all their finances from just one app.

With Moneybase Invest, users can invest locally on the Malta Stock Exchange or tap into international markets with over 20,000 stocks, bonds, funds and ETFs through our award-winning platform. The platform also offers fractional shares and extended hours trading, which provide an extra 9.5 hours of US market access. Both physical and virtual Moneybase Mastercards come with security features such as viewing the PIN, freezing and unfreezing cards, and switching on or off various transaction types, which can be controlled through the user's mobile phone.

Moneybase may be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store.