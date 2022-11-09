Moneybase has won the Best Financial Institution Award at the Malta Business Awards held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on October 28. It also won a runner-up award for the Innovative Business Award.

Alan Cuschieri, CEO and founder of Moneybase, said: “We are proud to have achieved this prestigious award during our first year of operation. We have been dedicated to ensuring that Moneybase is offered at the highest standards possible and we are now seeing the results. I would like to thank our customers for their continuous support and all our employees for producing such a great product and service.”

Commenting on what comes next for Moneybase, Cuschieri said: “We have just launched joint accounts, which allow Moneybase customers to switch from their personal account to their joint account, and to have a separate card for each. We have more exciting functionality, which will be announced early next year.”

The Malta Business Awards, which are presented by the Malta Chamber of SMEs and Malta Enterprise, give recognition to the best performing businesses. The initiative presents awards under four categories: Celebrating Business, Business Innovation, Distinct Initiatives and Green Ambassadors.

Moneybase, which is part of the Calamatta Cuschieri Finance Group, is a winner in the Celebrating Business category.

Independent judges selected 100 finalists out of more than 300 nominations. The winners were then picked in a second round of judging after finalists were able to showcase their achievements.

The highly anticipated event was attended by over 600 guests, including finalists, business leaders and VIPs, representing the most prominent names from the local business sector and major industry stakeholders.

As a next-generation financial platform, Moneybase provides investments and payments in a single ecosystem backed by local ISO-certified customer support. Customers can send and receive person-to-person payments, as well as make both domestic and international transfers.

Users may also opt to receive their salary, pension or stipend directly onto their Moneybase IBAN. Moneybase customers save when travelling or making international payments thanks to the platform’s competitive currency rates and the Moneybase card’s multicurrency capabilities.

Moneybase may be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store.

More information is available on https://moneybase.com/.