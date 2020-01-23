Stephanie Sammut, a biologist at Heritage Malta, will tomorrow deliver a talk on the changes that occurred in biological communities in the soil and on the stones at the prehistoric temples of Ħaġar Qim, Mnajdra and Tarxien due to the environmental changes brought about by the temporary sheltering installations of the temples. She will also discuss the importance of biological surveys that contribute knowledge for the effective management of archeological sites.

A biological community growing on the stones of the prehistoric temples.

Sammut is curator of the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina, and for the past 13 years she has been monitoring these biological communities. The talk will provide valuable insights on how biologists work alongside curators and conservators to preserve these prehistoric national treasures.

The discussion should be of interest to students of archaeology, architects, conservators, biologists, naturalists and the public.

The talk will be held tomorrow at 6.30pm at the National Museum of Natural History, St Publius Square, Mdina. Attendance is free of charge. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.