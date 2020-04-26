One would expect the term ‘alien’ to conjure visions of extra-terrestrial life normally associated with sci-fi novels and not with ecosystems here on planet Earth.

However, the term ‘alien species’, which is the pedestrian form of more technical terms used by biologists to include ‘Non-Indigenous Species’ (NIS) and ‘allochthonous species’, actually refers to a global phenomenon which is threatening the integrity of native ecosystems. NIS group together all those species which are transported outside their native range by means of human agency, with shipping and its related infrastructure, the aquarium trade and aquaculture being indicted as the chief culprits for the surge in global NIS introductions.

The Mediterranean, and especially the Malta-Sicily Channel, is one of the busiest waterways in the world, witnessing over one quarter of the global oil traffic. It is serviced by the world’s largest shipping Canal – the Suez – which eclipses all other canals in terms of the sheer shipping volumes in handles. The 200-km-long canal, opened in 1869, was designed by French engineer Ferdinand de Lesseps, whose legacy is also reflected in some of the related terminology used. For instance, ‘Lessepsian migrants’ refers to that group of species of warm-water affinity, either native to the Indo-Pacific region or to the Red Sea, which are introduced to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. To date, over 1,000 marine NIS have been recorded from the Mediterranean, with almost 100 of these being recorded in local waters as well.

But what are the ecological and socio-economic impacts of these non-native species? Fortunately, not all the newcomers run riot. Most keep a low profile and scarce numbers, even disappearing from the newly-colonised areas for a stretch of time before making a comeback. A segment of the aliens, however, are invasive in that they rapidly take over native ecosystems through their fast growth, rapid reproduction, high dispersal ability and a broad adaptability and tolerance to change. Coupled with this formidable array of features is a frequent lack of natural predators in the newly-colonised areas for the newcomers. No wonder that this subset of alien species – the so-called Invasive Alien Species (IAS) – is a priority for policy-makers and environmental managers who seek to control their invasion before it sets root. Unfortunately, a couple of marine IAS have been recorded from our waters already, namely the nomadic jellyfish and the silver-cheeked toadfish. The former is a venomous species which regularly closes off electric powerplants in Israel while the latter is highly toxic, causing a number of deaths each year through direct consumption.

Two of the best-known marine IAS are represented by the closely-related red lionfish and common lionfish species, which wreak havoc by virtue of their prodigious reproduction and predation of native species and which, to date, have not yet been recorded in Maltese waters. Given the tall order in monitoring every nitty gritty of the Maltese marine domain and given recent technological advancements in support of citizen science, we have launched two ad hoc alien species-recording campaigns – the Spot the Alien Fish and the Spot the Alien ones (www.aliensmalta.eu) – with the support of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the International Ocean Institute. Reporting alien species can take place through the campaign website, social media account (https://www.facebook.com/aliensmalta/) and even through a dedicated smart- phone app. The future is definitely alien!

Alan Deidun, Geosciences Department @UM