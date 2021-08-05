Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni said the monkey chants and death threats he suffered in a Champions League match in the Czech Republic will “not get to my head” but they “should not remain unpunished”.

The French Under-21 international scored his team’s opening goal in a 2-0 at at Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

However, his strike was greeted immediately by an ugly chorus of monkey chants and abuse.

Referee Michael Oliver stopped the game while a message was broadcast on the public address system and posted on the Letna Stadium screen warning that any further racist abuse would lead to the game being halted.

“I celebrated my goal, the same way as usual, while monkey noises were thrown around me,” Tchouameni wrote in English on his Instagram account.

