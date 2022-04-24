Midsea Books has announced the publication of Joseph Pirotta’s latest study called 1919: Consequences of Imperial Conceit, Four Case Studies.

In this new book, Pirotta examines the history of Ireland, India, Egypt and Malta under British rule.

He traces the development of imperial policy and the growth of nationalism in the four countries up to the end of World War I, and the consequential outcome for each of these countries and for the British Empire.

In the process an evaluation of the causes and results of the Easter Rising and the Irish-British conflict, of Amritsar in India, the 1919 Egyptian Revolution, and Sette Giugno in Malta are evaluated.

The book spans over 630 pages and is lavishly produced in hardback, including historic illustrations both in colour and monochrome.

Pirotta is also the author of Fortress Colony: the Final Act 1945-1964, in four volumes and Nation, pride and dignity: Borg Olivier and the National Anthem.

His latest book, 1919: Consequences of Imperial Conceit, Four Case Studies, will be launched on April 29 at the Aula Magna, Valletta Campus. Copies may be ordered through Midsea Books and will be available at leading bookshops after the launch.