Malta should look into a monorail system as a method of transport as it would be effective and would result in fewer cars on the road, President George Vella said on Monday.

“Transport is one of the biggest contributors to pollution, and whilst we discuss having more electric cars, we should also start thinking about other methods of transportation. I have many times expressed the view that the monorail system would be effective for Malta,” Vella said at an interview to launch the Malta Sustainability Forum 2021.

The Forum, a six-day online event, will highlight the critical need to reach the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Presented by Stephanie Spiteri, the interview delved into a number of topics regarding sustainability both on a local and international level.

Replying to a question regarding the population’s dependence on cars, Vella observed that transportation is one of the biggest contributors to pollution. “Whilst I am happy to see that there has been infrastructure development throughout recent years, I am also aware that such development would contribute to more pollution,” he said.

RELATED STORIES Monorail idea starting to gain some traction

President Vella: Malta must do more to protect its natural environment

He said that now is the time to think about new methods of transportation, where he mentioned the monorail system.

“I believe that having a monorail system would be less damaging to our environment, whilst also being effective and reducing cars on our road.”

The discussion also focused on the concept of cutting down travel for seminars and conferences.

“Should we carry on with the habits of the past? We used to travel all over the globe for press conferences and seminars, but with COVID-19, it has been proven that we can do without all this travelling to a certain extent,” he said.

“I do not believe we should have a complete ban on travelling for conferences, but I believe we can begin to cut down and have more meetings virtually, as we have seen how our environment has improved with the reduction of travel and pollution.”

RELATED STORIES One pollutant fell as another rose during pandemic, air quality study finds

“Education is key”

Throughout the interview, Vella referred to the importance of education and how it is the key to reaching sustainable development goals.

“If we want to see improvement and achieve our goals for sustainability, education is the main key to all of this.”

Vella said that whist it was important to educate children about sustainability and the importance of the environment at a young age, the need to be informed about sustainable decisions must continue on a large scale.

“It is important that people out there participate and guide themselves to make more sustainable decisions which will help improve our environment.”

Referring to the participation of youths, Vella said that youths are today’s decision makers and are very active when it comes to safeguarding the environment.

“I make reference to education once again, because it is the key for our youths to be vocal and consistent with what they preach, and I do believe that our youth should also be part of the decision-making process when it comes to sustainability and our environment.”