Monsoon is celebrating 50 free-spirited years in fashion, and 25 years of Monsoon in Malta. This was celebrated in style at the Monsoon Swatar store, where customers were treated to prosecco and cupcakes, while viewing the latest colourful collections.

On display was the exclusive ‘Originals’ birthday capsule collection, made up of dresses designed from the archives especially for the occasion, with an emphasis on artisanal embroidery. Also available to view was the collection created in collaboration with the London College of Fashion, which featured superbly designed dresses and separates. Customers participated in a lucky dip and won fabulous prizes on the days of the event and a great time was had by all, including the brand ambassadors who joined in the celebration.

Since its inception, Monsoon has supported craft communities across Asia. In 1994 the Monsoon-Accessorize Trust was established to further support a range of women’s and children’s education, health and humanitarian projects across the globe. Monsoon also continues to focus on sourcing sustainable fabrics for their products and ensuring fair working conditions for the workers who make their clothes.

Monsoon in Malta also donated a percentage of their online sales to FIDEM Foundation, a charity that helps adolescent girls and women reach their goals by supporting their education and well-being, a cause that is in keeping with the Monsoon-Accessorize Trust’s vision and objectives.