Monsoon rediscovered its rich heritage on October 26 with the launch of its AW22 Collection.

The show was titled ‘Back to Origin’ as the brand took a journey back into its past designs to recreate a collection of its best and most beloved pieces.

From bohemian prints and embroidery to rich crushed velvets, soft knitwear and occasion wear, the runway featured a stunning array of unique clothing.

Models from size 8 up to 20 showcased the collection and both professional models and influencers/personalities strutted down the catwalk.

Hair was sponsored by Leonards Hair, make-up by Mac Cosmetics Malta, shoes by Albano Sliema, tunes by DJ Ziggy, and drinks by Farsons, using London Essence and Island 8 Gin, along with delicious nibbles from The Happy Baker.

The show took place at the newly refurbished Swatar store, located at 35, G. Calleja Street. An estimated 150 guests attended, viewed and shopped from the collection. Proceeds from the event went to Hospice Malta.

Guests also had the opportunity to win a number of prizes, starting from €50 vouchers up to a grand prize of €500 voucher to spend on the collection.

The store operates three times a week ‒ Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays ‒ from 9am to 5pm.

One can also shop directly online at www.monsoonaccessorize.com.mt.