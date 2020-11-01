Back in 2017, Merlin published a book for children that made history in the Maltese literature scene. Sqaq l-Infern (Alley of Hell), the first part of a trilogy about marked creatures and magic, but also about children living in 21st century Malta, was a huge unprecedented success. Its two sequels in the Fiddien trilogy, penned by Simon Bartolo and Loranne Vella, broke all sales records for Maltese children’s books, with over 1,000 copies sold on the first day of publication.

Thirteen years later, one of the Fiddien authors – Bartolo – returns to the world of children’s books in Maltese, with a new potent mix of magic, mystery and adventure.

Il-Kreatura tal-Bir (The Creature of the Well) is the first book in a new trilogy – Ruxxmata Kreaturi (Creatures Galore) – that introduces us to Nadja and her brother Antonin. We encounter rather eccentric people, strange smells, spider-shaped jewellery, rain, tattoos, trees, flowers, vases, suitcases, mystery, surprises and, above all, fear. Fear of monsters from the ages – no one knows where they came from, or how to get rid of them.

In this first book, Antonin and his family find themselves face to face with an old creature from time immemorial… a creature that will scare the living daylights out of everyone if it makes its way out of the depths of the well in their house. Il-Kreatura tal-Bir is, indeed, a creature from the tales of old. When our grandparents were still young, our great-grandparents told them tales – tales so old that no one remembered who had recounted them for the first time.

This same creature of darkness has its roots in old Maltese folklore and ghannejja (folk singers) who would recount tales of it in their songs, having found the courage to mention it thanks to a bottle of wine.

The adventure and mystery in Il-Kreatura tal-Bir is further brought to life thanks to the illustrations by José Luís Ocaña. In its first week of publication, Bartolo’s new novel has already found its way to the top spot in the bestselling charts of children’s books sold in Malta. In this welcome return to children’s literature, Bartolo has wrought a follow-up worthy of Sqaq l-Infern heights.

Written by Simon Bartolo and illustrated by José Luís Ocañais. Il-Kreatura tal-Bir is available from all bookshops and online directly from merlinpublishers.com.