BIRKIRKARA 2

Montebello 51 pen; 67

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-6, E. Ruiz-6, L. Montebello-6.5, C. Bonanni-6, P. Mbong-5.5 (56 Y. Yankam-6), F. Falcone-6 (84 K. Bevis), R. Scicluna-5.5, C. Attard-6, L. Aguirre-5.5, J. Macedo-5.5, D. Venancio-6.

SLIEMA WANDERERS

D. Cassar-6, J. Morales-5.5, G. Aquilina-6, G. Inters-5.5 (78 O. Elouni), E. Agius-6 (65 D. Holla), J. Engerer-5.5 (64 M. Fernandes), Y. Uchida-6 (78 C. Flores), M. Beerman-6, J. Bliek-6, D. Vukovic-6, V. Berisha-5 (36 J.P. Farrugia-6).

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards: Engerer, Aguirre, Berisha, Scicluna, Agius, Aquilina, Morales, Cassar, Holla.

BOV Player of the Match: Luke Montebello (Birkirkara).

A second-half brace from Luke Montebello put Birkirkara back on track as they defeated Sliema Wanderers 2-0.

The victory lifted the Stripes closer to leaders Hibernians after disappointing in recent outings.

The Wanderers gave a good account of themselves during the first half but after conceding the first goal, they never seemed to be a threat to their opponents.

After losing the three points they had won on the pitch against Valletta, this defeat leaves them anchored at the bottom of the table.

Coach Andrea Pisanu made just one change to the team which defeated Valletta as Juan Pablo Morales replaced Kurt Shaw.

