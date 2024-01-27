BALZAN 1

Katanic 9

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 7

Montebello 19 pen., 57, 90, 90+

Duranovic 22, 46

Prsa 72

BALZAN

D. Golovic, I. Bozovic, S. Arab (70 B. Hili), T. Caruana (61 O. Awosanya), P. Fenech, J. Busuttil (77 M. Grima), A. Katanic (61 G. Blackwood), N. Zerjal, N. Braunovic, O. Rommens, A. Andrejic (78 M. Aguek).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, L. Montebello, R. Prsa, Elionay (63 S. Paintsil), U. Duranovic (63 S. Paintsil), Ederson, J. Corbalan, E. Marcelina (46 O. Bjelicic), R. Camenzuli (83 K. Vella), Jonny (63 Y. Nenov).

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Caruana, Arab, Elionay, Fenech.

Ħamrun Spartans sent a stern warning to their rivals when they came back from a goal down to hit Balzan for seven and preserve their three-point lead over nearest rivals Floriana.

Luke Montebello was, without doubt, the protagonist of the match as the Malta striker grabbed four goals to further rubberstamp his place at the top of the scorers list with 13 goals.

The Malta champions came into the match under pressure to win after in the early kick-off Floriana had momentarily joined them at the top of the standings following a 2-0 win over Sta Lucia.

Things looked to get more complicated for the Spartans when they found themselves a goal behind after nine minutes.

