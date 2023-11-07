An exhibition by artist Michael Montebello is being held at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

It showcases 18 paintings featuring seascapes and sunsets and some abstracts of various sizes. The paintings, some in vibrant colours, others more subtle, represent the moods of the artist seen through the momentary vision. The medium used is acrylic on canvas except for one which is acrylic and other mediums on triply.

Being his first exhibition, Montebello is a self-taught artist and relatively unknown.

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday, from 7am to 2.30pm; Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 12pm.