Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini named Luke Montebello in his squad as the Italian coach was forced to make one change following the injury to Hibernians striker Jurgen Degabriele.

Marcolini is currently preparing his squad for a tough opening double-header in the European Championship qualifiers as the national team travels to Northern Macedonia to face the home side in Skopje on March 23 before hosting European champions Italy at the National Stadium three days later.

