Ħamrun Spartans striker Luke Montebello was visibly delighted after scoring the all-important goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over Gżira United but more importantly a ninth Premier League title on Saturday.

The Malta forward came off the bench to drill the ball home with nine minutes remaining to send the Spartans fans into ecstasy as the club took an unassailable 17-point lead over Gżira at the top of the standings.

“Unfortunately this season, I didn’t play as much as I would have liked but today I managed to score the most important goal that gave our team the league title and I am really delighted,” Montebello said.

