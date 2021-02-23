Luke Montebello has been one of the driving forces behind Birkirkara FC’s charge towards a place in European football this season.

The towering striker had struggled for first-team football with the Stripes at the start of the season but his determination and work ethic have gradually seen him not only win back a regular starting berth in the team but also become a key component for the club this season.

On Saturday, Montebello produced an impressive display in his side’s 2-2 draw against Sliema Wanderers where he not only pulled his team level with his tenth goal of the season but also set up Caio Prado for his team’s second goal.

In stoppage time, Montebello came agonisingly close of giving his team a crucial victory when after moving past two defenders he saw his drive hitting the bar.

“I am really happy with my form this season,” Montebello told the Times of Malta.

“I am coming from a long run of matches and when you play week in week out, it inevitably increases your self-confidence.

