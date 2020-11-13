Malta coach Devis Mangia has named the squad for the final UEFA Nations League Group D1 matches against Andorra on Saturday and Faroe Islands the following Tuesday.

The squad is now focusing on the next important assignment against Andorra following the 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein which ensured a perfect send-off for Michael Mifsud who crowned his final and 143rd appearance with a goal – his 42nd for the national team.

