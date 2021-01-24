MOSTA 0

BIRKIRKARA 1

Montebello 90

Mosta

C. Mafoumbi-7, C. Ememe-4, J. Bezzina-6, D. Bonnici-5, G. Sciberras-5 (64 W.Donkin), T. Farrugia-5.5, R. Morisco-6, Z. Brincat-5.5, B. Kaljevic-5, K. Tulimieri-5.5 (64 C. Failla) (72 M. Mifsud), J. Ekani-6.

Birkirkara

S. Guarnone-6, E. Pepe-5.5, Y. Yankam-6.5, L. Montebello-6, P. Mbong-5, R. Briffa-6.5, K. Zammit-5.5, C. Bonanni-5, Caio-5 (69 F. Falcone), O. Carniello-6, A. Alves-7 (90 F. Verde)

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Tulimieri, Farrugia, Guarnone, Bonanni.

BOV Player of the match: Christoffer Mafoumbi (Mosta)

Just when Birkirkara looked set to be forced to settle for a second consecutive 0-0 draw, Luke Montebello fired home the winner in stoppage time to the delight of the Stripes clan.

The win was a huge boost for Birkirkara who have now moved to fourth place on 28 points, level with Sliema Wanderers.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta