Ħamrun Spartans fans were in dreamland on Saturday after seeing their team secure their ninth Premier League title crown in the club’s history after defeating nearest rivals Gżira United 1-0 at the National Stadium.

Luke Montebello was the Spartans hero as the Malta striker came off the bench to fire home the winner on 81 minutes to kickstart their fans title party.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The Spartans needed just one point from Saturday’s match to assure themselves of winning the league title but Branko Nisevic’s men comfortably completed the job with a professional display and went on to rubberstamp their superiority with their 19th win from 22 matches and take an unassailable 17-point lead at the top of the standings.

Ħamrun fans had good reason to celebrate. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

At the final whistle a huge roar came out from a packed stand of Ħamrun Spartans fans who acclaimed their heroes after they secure the league crown, the second in the space of three years.

Ħamrun Spartans fans provided much of the entertainment as they packed the West Stand A of the enclosure, with hundreds of them unfurling the club’s red and black flags as musicians provided the music to create a party atmosphere.

But the noise levels reach higher proportions after the final whistle all players and club officials, including president Joseph Portelli, stormed to the pitch to celebrate their title success in front of their fans.

Fans packed the Ħamrun side. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Club president Joseph Portelli is carried by two of the team's players. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ħamrun Spartans players pose in front of their fans.