Montpellier have dismissed head coach Olivier Dall’Oglio, the Ligue 1 club’s president Laurent Nicollin said on Monday.

Dall’Oglio becomes the fifth boss in the French top flight to be sacked already this month and will be replaced by his assistant Romain Pitau on an interim basis until the World Cup, which starts on November 20.

Peter Bosz, Jean-Marc Furlan, Michel Der Zakarian and Oscar Garcia have all also been fired by Lyon, Auxerre, Brest and Reims in the last eight days.

