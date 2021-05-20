After cancelling an upcoming Formula One Grand Prix race in Montreal due to risks of Covid outbreaks, the Canadian city will use the venue to vaccinate bicyclists and later motorists who can drive up for shots, officials announced Wednesday.

Initially, around 1,000 cyclists per day will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit during the weekend of May 29-30, Quebec health official Sonia Belanger told a news conference.

Motorists will be allowed onto the track to get jabs on the following weekends of June 5-6 and 12-13, she said.

