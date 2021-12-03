A monument commemorating Malta’s first prime minister, Joseph Howard, was unveiled in Mdina on Thursday night.

In a statement on Friday, the government said the Foundation for National Celebrations had commissioned the statue by sculptor Joseph Scerri.

The monument was unveiled by Prime Minister Robert Abela together with National Heritage Minister osé Herrera on Thursday night. Members of the Howard family were also present for the occasion.

Born in Valletta in 1862, Malta's first prime minister under the Colonial Government,

He was educated at the Lyceum and abroad and served as an officer in the French Military academy.

He joined the commercial sector - the tobacco industry - and was appointed director of Cousis Cigarettes. Between 1914 and 1925 he served as consul of Japan and later President of the Chamber of Commerce.

In 1912, Joseph Howard was elected a member of the Council of Government after being nominated by the Comitato Patriottico.

In 1921, he was elected senator in the first Maltese Parliament.

Between 1921 and 1923 Howard led the first Maltese Government with the support of the Labour Party.

Speaking during Thursday night’s unveiling ceremony, the current prime minister said Howard embodied honour and “the art of compromise”.

“Tonight we remember where we started 100 years ago. One of the most important moments in our country’s political history,” Abela said.