Monza’s dream debut Serie A season continued on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Bologna which moved them into the top half of the division.
Gianluca Donati poked home the only goal in the 25th minute of a tight game at the Stadio Dall’Ara, enough for Monza to take ninth place.
Raffaele Palladino’s side are unbeaten in eight matches in the league, a run which includes drawing with Inter Milan and a historic win at Juventus.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us