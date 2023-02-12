Monza’s dream debut Serie A season continued on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Bologna which moved them into the top half of the division.

Gianluca Donati poked home the only goal in the 25th minute of a tight game at the Stadio Dall’Ara, enough for Monza to take ninth place.

Raffaele Palladino’s side are unbeaten in eight matches in the league, a run which includes drawing with Inter Milan and a historic win at Juventus.

