Spanish footballer Pablo Mari is to undergo surgery Friday for injuries sustained during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket, Serie A club Monza said.

The 29-year-old defender, on loan from Arsenal this summer, was hospitalised Thursday night after being wounded in the back, but was conscious and able to speak.

He will be operated on later Friday, AC Monza told AFP, confirming press reports.

Mari was shopping with his wife and son in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy, when a man apparently suffering from psychological problems grabbed a knife from a shelf and began attacking people.

One of the supermarket’s employees was killed and four other people were hurt.

Click here for full story