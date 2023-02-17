Silvio Berlusconi’s current and former loves go head-to-head on Saturday when Monza host AC Milan looking to continue their thrilling debut Serie A campaign by taking another big scalp.

The only Italian top flight team yet to lose in 2023, Monza welcome the reigning champions with an eight-match unbeaten record to protect and the potential to further damage the team with whom Berlusconi won every honour in the game.

Raffaele Palladino’s side are just inside the top half of the table, level on 29 points with a Juventus team they beat home and away, and playing the kind of football that suggests their stay in Serie A is set to be a long one.

Since Palladino took charge in mid-September Monza have won half of their 16 league matches and had the season started at that point they would be fifth, only outside the Champions League places on goal difference.

