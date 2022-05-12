"The moon landings were faked. Apollo 11 didn't happen. Humans never set foot on the moon."

Conspiracy theories surrounding moon landings have been persistent in the 50 years since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first small steps on the lunar surface. NASA's landmark achievement is still being challenged.

So a look at the objections and the evidence will be given by the Society for Investigating the Credibility of Extraordinary Claims at the Valletta Volunteer Centre, 181 Melita Street, Valletta on May 16 at 6.30pm.

The presentation will be given by Mark Demarco. Attendees are advised that wearing masks is desirable and to respect social distancing.