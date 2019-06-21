The Ramblers’ Association is holding a moonlight walk tomorrow. The walk heads from San Pawl tat-Tarġa chapel to Wied il-Għasel, St Mary’s chapel in Magħtab, the ridge above Brimbu Lane to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Following a steep lane next to the Victoria Lines, the route stops at the ‘top of the world’, where the excellent view can be enjoyed in the light of the full moon. The walk continues along the Victoria Lines to Naxxar. Torches are recommended; duration is about three hours; rating is moderate with some steep inclines.

For further information call 9949 7080 or visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.

Those taking part are meeting at San Pawl tat-Tarġa chapel, Naxxar tomorrow at 7.30pm.