A header from towering Kieffer Moore claimed a point for Wales in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Baku on Saturday to start both teams’ Euro 2020 campaigns.

Moore responded to Breel Embolo’s second-half opener with a quarter of an hour remaining. Both sides trail Group A leaders Italy, who beat Turkey 3-0 in Friday’s tournament curtain-raiser.

Wales coach Robert Page named Gareth Bale on the left wing as the Real Madrid attacker was one of three Wales survivors in the starting line-up from the 2016 semi-final loss to Portugal.

Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic kept Benfica’s Haris Seferovic and Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Breel Embolo up front despite Mario Gavranovic scoring four times in two pre-tournament friendlies.

