Fabian Moracci scored a brace to book Marsaxlokk’s place in the FA Trophy quarter-finals at the expense of Sta Lucia.

Pablo Doffo’s side made light of having to face the same opponents in back-to-back matches as they earned a 2-0 win over the same opponents.

Marsaxlokk made three changes from the side which earned a last-minute win with Santa Lucia in the BOV Premier League.

On his part, Santa Lucia coach Vincenzo Potenza rang the changes following the upset to the Southseasiders with Sebastian Rier and Diego Francorelli back to the starting line-up.

There was plenty of promise to Marsaxlokk’s build-up play but they were let down by the poor touch of their strikers Kristian Keqi and Moracci as moves broke down in the final third.

