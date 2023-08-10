Ordinary people’s tolerance of the property development industry's disregard for their right to live peacefully in their towns and villages is reaching breaking point. Those involved in property development, including entrepreneurs, contractors, project managers and quite simply greedy individuals, often have little or no respect to ensure that all those affected by development projects are not exposed to health and safety risks and avoidable hardships.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has warned the construction industry to act with respect, otherwise, the State will impose respect on it. Many understandably feel that Abela’s moral suasion tactics are just inadequate political rhetoric that will only prolong the misery many suffer because of rogue practices in the property development industry.

Moral suasion – a persuasive communication strategy that aims to influence individuals or groups by appealing to their sense of morality, ethics or social responsibility – is only necessary when the laws and regulations of an industry are ill-defined.

Still, Abela argues: “We can have the best laws and strong enforcement but if people do not understand their responsibilities we cannot reach the direction we need to reach.” Citizens elect a government to safeguard the broad interests of the community and not to use kid gloves with those who disregard other people’s civic rights.

Abela adopts a defeatist attitude to the urgent need to curb the severe hardships that the property development industry is inflicting on ordinary citizens. Instead, he must use his authority to stamp out the abuse of those who seem to enjoy impunity from legal consequences when they disregard the common good of the community.

As the famous saying goes, ‘success has many fathers; failure is an orphan’. Abela implied that the decision of the court to turn down an application to build a port including a hotel, yacht marina and a tourist village in Ħondoq Bay in Gozo was partly due to his environmental sensitivity.

Rather late, he also wants to protect village cores severely disfigured by overdevelopment.

The stark reality is that an increasing number of citizens are disgusted by the constant degradation of the urban and rural environment and the continuous noise and dust pollution created by property developers in practically every town and village.

The credibility of Abela is constantly being eroded as his rhetorical appeals are not matched by action on the ground to protect the community.

The prime minister must start acting by reducing the development that the Planning Authority sanctions. This may already be too late to improve the urban and rural environment in some areas of Malta that have already suffered irreparable damage. But some other places can be saved from the irrational strategy to build more buildings, including in the core of our towns and villages.

The community should be grateful to NGOs and individuals like the mayor of Qala for acting as the voice of conscience of society hurt by the authority’s inaction to protect the environment and people’s well-being.

Sanctimonious good intentions and moral suasion are insufficient to address the property industry’s abuse.

We must never again experience incidents where vulnerable people die due to a disregard for implementing health and safety standards in construction sites. We must also have strict measures in place to reduce the huge inconvenience to the poor neighbours of building sites. Why should we continue approaching a PA notice affixed to a building with trepidation?

People expect the government to urgently define rigorous construction standards and implement them with a steely political will.