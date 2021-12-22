CAFFE MOAK LUXOL 45

STARLITES NAXXAR 58

(12-14, 7-17, 15-13, 11-14)

Starlites Naxxar made it two out of three in their league face-off so far against Caffe Moak Luxol thereby edging closer to the same opponents in the league table.

The first rubber was a balanced affair with both sides sharing the points as Starlites set off with two treys from Stephanie Demartino with the reply at the other end coming mainly through Josephine Diaby.

Luxol were handicapped due to the absence of Jenniffer Oramas who injured her meniscus a week earlier and her local playing days seem to be over for this season.

The score was still at par midway in the second quarter at 18-16 but the Naxxar side took a momentary upper edge with nine straight points through a Cristina Curmi brace of hoops assisted by Mikela Riolo. The latter also nailed a late trey to help her side to a 31-19 half-time lead.

