Alvaro Morata struck twice for Atletico Madrid as they inflicted rivals Real Madrid’s first defeat of the season, with a 3-1 derby triumph on Sunday in La Liga.

Champions Barcelona sit top of the league as Los Blancos lost their 100 percent record, with Antoine Griezmann also on target for Atletico, fifth, at their raucous Metropolitano stadium.

Real Madrid are third, a point behind Barcelona and high-flying Girona in second place, after they failed to match Atletico’s level of intensity in an enthralling clash.

Morata netted an early header and Griezmann doubled Atletico’s lead, before Toni Kroos pulled Madrid into the game with a stinging drive before half-time.

