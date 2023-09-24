Alvaro Morata struck twice for Atletico Madrid as they inflicted rivals Real Madrid’s first defeat of the season, with a 3-1 derby triumph on Sunday in La Liga.

Champions Barcelona sit top of the league as Los Blancos lost their 100 percent record, with Antoine Griezmann also on target for Atletico, fifth, at their raucous Metropolitano stadium.

Real Madrid are third, a point behind Barcelona and high-flying Girona in second place, after they failed to match Atletico’s level of intensity in an enthralling clash.

Morata netted an early header and Griezmann doubled Atletico’s lead, before Toni Kroos pulled Madrid into the game with a stinging drive before half-time.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.