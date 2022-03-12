Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus extended their unbeaten run with a 3-1 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, to boost their confidence days before their Champions League decider against Villarreal.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have not lost in the league in 15 matches stretching back to November 27 and host the Spaniards in Turin next Wednesday in a last-16 second leg tie which is balanced 1-1.

The visitors could thank Sampdoria’s Japanese international Maya Yoshida for their first goal. The defender inadvertently bundled in a Juan Cuadrado cross after 23 minutes.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta