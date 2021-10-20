Alvaro Morata could start for Juventus in this week’s Champions League trip to Zenit Saint Petersburg after recovering from a thigh injury, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday.

Spain forward Morata had been out of action since picking up the knock against Sampdoria towards the end of last month but after playing around 20 minutes against Roma on Sunday the 28-year-old is available to start as Group H leaders Juve look to move closer to early qualification for the knockout stage.

