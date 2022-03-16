Alvaro Morata feels at home again at Juventus as the Italians try to convert their ominous domestic form into European success in Wednesday’s Champions League decider with Villarreal.

The Spain striker’s double in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Sampdoria underlined a recent rise in form since being told he was not surplus to requirements in Turin, and he has been a key part in Juve’s grinding unbeaten run.

After looking set to leave for Barcelona in January Morata — who is on loan from Atletico Madrid — is again key to coach Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

His burgeoning partnership with new signing Dusan Vlahovic is one of the reasons Juve are pushing to keep him in Turin.

