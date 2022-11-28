Spain and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has a star-studded CV, spending time at Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea, but is rarely considered an elite striker.

Two La Liga titles, two Serie A titles and two Champions League trophies feature in his honours list, and yet, at 30, it feels as if Morata has underwhelmed for much of his career.

However it was his well-taken strike that sent Spain ahead against Germany in their 1-1 World Cup draw on Sunday, and another sign that finally Morata’s time to shine has arrived.

“Now is all,” insist the Qatar World Cup organisers, a slogan pasted around Doha and yelled out by pitch-side announcers, but one Morata can take to heart, after years of nearlys, not-quites and almosts.

Morata’s finish from Jordi Alba’s low cross was lethal, leaving Manuel Neuer with no chance.

