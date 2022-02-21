Alvaro Morata said on Monday he stayed at Juventus in January after coach Max Allegri insisted the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic would help him.

Allegri suggested in a press conference that Morata will start up front alongside Vlahovic on Tuesday, when Juve play away at Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Morata was reportedly close to joining Barcelona during the January transfer window after Juventus signed Vlahovic for 80 million euros from Fiorentina.

“It’s not important,” said Morata when asked about Barca’s interest.

“We talked with the coach during the transfer window, about his ideas, and he told me the arrival of Dusan would help me and that has been the case. I’m happy to be here. If it depended on me, I would always stay here.”

