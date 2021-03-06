Alvaro Morata scored twice and set up another as Juventus fought back to beat Lazio 3-1 on Saturday to close the gap on the Milan teams in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench before next week’s Champions League last 16, second leg game against Porto in Turin with Juventus trailing 2-1.

Juventus fell behind to an early Joaquin Correa goal following a Dejan Kulusevski midfield error.

But Morata set up Adrien Rabiot to pull the hosts level before the break with the Spaniard scoring twice in a three-minute spell before the hour mark.

