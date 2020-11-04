Another double strike by Alvaro Morata propelled Juventus to a 4-1 win against Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros as Cristiano Ronaldo returned from coronavirus for his first Champions League game this season.

The Spaniard struck in each half, repeating his double haul against Dynamo Kiev in the Group G opener, with a late Paulo Dybala tap-in and an own-goal by Lasha Dvali easing Juventus past their hosts in Budapest.

In heavy rain, Juventus opened their account on seven minutes when Leonardo Bonucci split the home defence to send Juan Cuadrado dashing down the right wing.

