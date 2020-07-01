A moratorium on repayment of loans by borrowers affected by the COVID-19 slowdown will be extended for a further six months, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Scicluna said that the measure, first announced at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, will be extended to September.

The moratorium applies to credit facilities sanctioned prior to March 1, 2020 – to individuals, households or businesses which can show that they were negatively affected by the COVID-19 economic slowdown.

Applications by borrowers were initially meant to be made with credit or financial institution until June 30.

On Wednesday, Scicluna said this had now been pushed back to September.

The finance minister explained that the loan repayments will then be set by banks with individuals and businesses, either by extending the repayment period or by altering the interest rate.