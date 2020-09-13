Franco Morbidelli won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday as Andrea Dovizioso took the championship lead from Fabio Quartararo who crashed out of the race.

Italian Morbidelli’s victory at Misano Adriatico ahead of countryman Francesco Bagnaia and Suzuki’s Spanish rider Joan Mir was his first ever in motorcycling’s elite class.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta