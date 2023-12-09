More than 1,500 people have signed a petition on parliament’s website calling for environmental and health permits to be imposed on a tarmac plant in Iklin to curb toxic emissions.

Times of Malta reported in October that residents raised complaints about a toxic smell of tarmac from the Bitmac plant that even infiltrates closed windows at night.

In a petition, resident Dorian Xuereb says the community is constantly subjected to toxic fumes “that not only degrade our quality of life but also pose serious health risks”.

This, he said, was especially true for those with respiratory problems whose conditions were exacerbated by the relentless pollution.

Xuereb pointed out that a lack of environmental and health permits allowed Bitmac to emit harmful substances into the air unchecked.

“We must ensure clean air to breathe and a safe environment... We urge you to ensure Bitmac Ltd obtains environmental and health permits before continuing its operations. This will ensure they adhere strictly to regulations designed specifically for the protection of public health and safety.”

By Saturday at 10am, the petition was signed by 1,526 people.