A system designed to flag broken pedestrian bridge lifts received more than 170 reports since the beginning of the year.

Cycling NGO Rota and Infrastructure Malta automatically receive a report whenever pedestrians and cyclists raise the alert about a broken lift on one of Malta’s eight pedestrian bridges equipped with a lift.

Between January 1 and June 16, Rota received 172 reports of broken lifts, reported through its site - more than one report per day.

“Commuters, especially travelling through Marsa and the Mrieħel bypass regularly face the harsh reality of being unable to cross the road safely,” Rota said in a statement.

Which pedestrian bridge lifts are the least reliable?

So far this year, pedestrians and cyclists reported 133 faults across the two bridges at the Marsa junction. Specifically, 71 reports were made for the bridge near the Turkish cemetery, while 62 reports were made for the bridge crossing Vjal Sir Paul Boffa.

Thirty-one reports were filed for a faulty lift for the bridge crossing the Mrieħel bypass.

The Ħamrun bypass bridge, and Luqa aviation avenue bridge received six and two complaints respectively.

“We have repeatedly pointed out that at-level crossings or overpasses with ramps should be the preferred way of crossing for cyclists and pedestrians. Lifts cannot be the only option to cross the road as their regular malfunction puts vulnerable traffic users in danger,” Rota said.

Moving away from bridges

Replying to questions, Infrastructure Malta said that going forward the agency wants to limit the use of exposed mechanical infrastructure “that limits our operational flexibility”.

“We also took note of stakeholders’ input in favouring at-grade crossings and the use of ramps, easier access routes when designing active mobility routes,” an IM spokesperson said.

One example is the upcoming Msida creek project, where the original active mobility bridges were removed in favour of at-grade crossings.

Still, IM said it was “generally disappointed” with the way infrastructure is being misused and abused.

“Our lifts, some more than others, are frequently subject to misuse and outright vandalism. IM is working with other government entities to curb this.”

The roads agency added that the data gathered by Rota might include repeated instances of the same lifts being out of order, reported by different users, hours apart.