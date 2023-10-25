More than 50 countries will be represented during talks in Malta this weekend to discuss ways to end the Ukraine conflict, one of the country's top diplomats has said.

Igor Zhovkva, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky, told the Kyiv post that he expected a larger attendance than in similar meetings in Jeddah and Copenhagen earlier this year.

The third international gathering aims to approve Zelensky's 10-point peace plan ahead of a planned Global Peace Summit later this year.

"We think that compared to Copenhagen and Jeddah, when there were 15 countries in Copenhagen and 43 in Jeddah, there will be more than 50 countries," Zhovka said in an interview with the Kyiv Post.

Turkey, which has offered itself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, is among the countries due to take part. Zelensky has also invited a representative of Saudi Arabia to participate, he announced on social media.

'Logistical issues'

It is not clear if Zelensky or other leaders, such as Turkey's Recep Tayipp Erdogan will be present in person, or send representatives. During the Jeddah talks, Zelensky spoke to the conference via video link.

National security advisors from the US, France and South Africa will also participate but Zhovkva did not want to mention any countries that have not yet announced their attendance.

“Let it be a surprise for our enemy because as soon as some country receives an invitation, Russia expresses strong opposition," he said.

Zhovkva admitted there were "logistical issues" with hosting the round of talks - known as the Ukraine Peace Formula - in Valletta.

"Imagine what it is like to fly, for example, from Brazil to Malta. However, we had the experience of connecting online back in Jeddah. That is, online participation is allowed," he said.

Russia is not expected to take part in the talks, which Zelensky hopes will rally support for his own peace plan.