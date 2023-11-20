The Office of the Prime Minister and its entities spent €89,164 on Facebook advertising in the past 19 months, according to information tabled in Parliament.

Prime Minister Robert Abela told Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina on Monday that since March 17, 2022- the day after the last general elections -€22,934 was spent on the Malta Gov page - https://www.facebook.com/MaltaGov - the government's official Facebook page, to promote information on budget measures, projects and government initiatives.

Another €12,410 was spent on advertising on the page Is-Servizz Pubbliku (Public Service) - https://www.facebook.com/servizzpubbliku - for recruitment, careers, and skills.

A total €26,316 went for the promotion of a campaign security awareness campaign on the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) page - https://www.facebook.com/mitaofficial.

€680 was spent on advertising on servizz.gov - https://www.facebook.com/servizz.gov.mt, - and €460 on the MCESD page - https://www.facebook.com/MCESD . Just €18 was spent on the Broadcasting Authority page - https://www.facebook.com/BroadcastingAuthorityMalta, and €30 on the DOI's - https://www.facebook.com/DOImalta.

Social Policy Ministry spends €24,315

Replying to a similar question, also asked by Aquilina, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon provided figures on how much his ministry spent on Facebook advertising.

The ministry said that between April 2022 and November 10 2023, the following sums were spent on these pages:

https://www.facebook.com/gemma.know.plan.act - €15,300.

https://www.facebook.com/PositiveParentingMT - €8,480 (between March 2022- November 2023).

https://www.facebook.com/fswsmt - €160.94 (in August).

https://www.facebook.com/Comm4Children - €59.55 (October-November 2023).

Facebook advertising expenditure by the Social Policy Ministry. Photo: PQ

The Culture Ministry spent €114,016, the Economy Ministry close to €26,000.

In 2022, the Agriculture Ministry spent a total of €3,943 on its two pages - https://www.facebook.com/AGRIKOLTURAgovmt and https://www.facebook.com/agrihubmt.